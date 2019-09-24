PG&E cuts off power to 24,000 customers

PG&E cut off power to about 24,000 customers in Northern California on Monday as part of a new strategy to prevent wildfires.

As of 8 p.m., power shutoffs were in effect in Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties. Butte County was ravaged by the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive blaze in state history, a fire PG&E was found to have caused.

Customers affected may have power restored for a brief time Tuesday before a second shutoff Tuesday night, PG&E stated in a tweet.

The utility shut off the power amid dry and windy conditions. Prior to the shut off, a red flag warning was issued for high fire danger in numerous counties in Northern California.

PG&E is reminding customers to use any window of re-energization to charge electronic devices.

Meanwhile in Southern California, SCE is considering shutting off power to approximately 89,500 customers due to high fire danger.

The Southern California Edison shutoffs would primarily affect customers in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Kern counties. Likewise, about 240 customers in Santa Barbara County could be subject to potential shutoffs. [NBC Southern California]

