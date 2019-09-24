Front Page  »  

PG&E cuts off power to 24,000 customers

September 24, 2019

PG&E cut off power to about 24,000 customers in Northern California on Monday as part of a new strategy to prevent wildfires.

As of 8 p.m., power shutoffs were in effect in Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties. Butte County was ravaged by the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive blaze in state history, a fire PG&E was found to have caused.

Customers affected may have power restored for a brief time Tuesday before a second shutoff Tuesday night, PG&E stated in a tweet.

The utility shut off the power amid dry and windy conditions. Prior to the shut off, a red flag warning was issued for high fire danger in numerous counties in Northern California.

PG&E is reminding customers to use any window of re-energization to charge electronic devices.

Meanwhile in Southern California, SCE is considering shutting off power to approximately 89,500 customers due to high fire danger.

The Southern California Edison shutoffs would primarily affect customers in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Kern counties. Likewise, about 240 customers in Santa Barbara County could be subject to potential shutoffs. [NBC Southern California]


Jorge Estrada

This is the Mexican solution for power shortage. They routinely rotate power and water so everyone can gets some. Take a vacation in the large City of La Paz, Baja California Sur and you will understand. As we promote electric cars while campaigning to close plants, these rotational power outages will forget the excuse of fire danger. There is no forest in La Paz.


09/24/2019 1:54 pm
tomsquawk

Time to buy a Generac.


09/24/2019 10:38 am
Rambunctious

No…its time to drag them into small claims court for the cost of groceries and havoc caused by the shut down….will they turn it on over night when the winds stop?…or just for their own convenience leave it off?….this is the fault of the California legislature and Governor…I feel like California has joined the 3rd world….


09/24/2019 12:17 pm
Humperdinck

A utility opens a local storm room through the entire shutoff event. Troublemen patrol what 3-phase mainline that they can safely patrol while power is off. There is also reliance on customers to report tree/limb/wire down while lines are dead. When wind drops below procedure threshold and the local incident commander knows the mainline has had one last patrol, the operators energize mainline. Any missed wire/limb down on single phase taps will burn the tap line fuse(s) and they see whose without power via smart meter data. They may ping the meter just to verify. Basically, they don’t want any surprises when they reenergize the mainline that have circuit ties and they especially want no delays to get tree crews and line crews that they should have already called-out.


09/24/2019 1:43 pm
Rambunctious

So they say…and then I assume its the smart meters that make this all possible?…its not right to shut peoples power off without compensating them for any cost attributed to the shut down….its just not right nor is it fair…


09/24/2019 2:25 pm
