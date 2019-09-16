Pismo Beach planning to help fund low-cost rental units

September 16, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The city of Pismo Beach is considering providing funding to Peoples’ Self-Help Housing for a proposed 40-unit apartment complex the nonprofit plans to build.

Pismo Beach currently has $3.5 million in housing in-lieu fee funds, according to a city staff report. Multiple developers have inquired about obtaining the housing funds and staffers now recommend that some of the funds go to the rental project.

Located on the edge of the city near the Pismo Beach outlets center, the nonprofit is currently in escrow on 885 4th Street. Project plans call for construction of approximately 40 units with parking and amenities.

On Tuesday, staff will recommend the Pismo Beach City Council authorize the city manager to work on an agreement with Peoples’ Self-Help Housing. It is unclear how much funding the nonprofit may be in line to receive.

The project site is well suited for affordable housing because it is close to shopping and public transit, and the development would not block coastal access or views, according to the staff report.

