SLO woman dies following crash near Goleta

September 18, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo woman and mother of an infant died in the hospital following a car crash on Highway 101 last week in Santa Barbara County.

Allyson Buist, 35, suffered critical injuries in a collision between two pickup trucks near Goleta on Sept. 10. Four other people were injured in the crash, including Allyson Buist’s husband, Austin Buist, and the couple’s four-month-old boy, Maverick.

On the afternoon of Sept. 10, Austin Buist was driving a Toyota Tundra on Highway 101 near Las Varas Canyon Road when the driver of a Ford F350 made a u-turn into the path of the Buists’ pickup. The vehicles collided and then drove off the highway.

Responders transported four people injured in the crash to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Allyson Buist died of her injuries days later.

“Allyson was a light and a force in so many lives. She was a loving daughter, amazing big sister, devoted friend,” a GoFundMe page states. “First and foremost, she was a wife and mother. Austin and baby Mav have suffered an unimaginable loss. The pain of losing Allyson will never fully heal and there is a long road ahead.”

In less than a day, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $20,000 for Allyson Buist’s family.

Allyson Buist had a career in the wine industry. She most recently worked as a Central Coast representative for California-based wine importer WineWise, according to the company’s website.

