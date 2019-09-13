Woman suffers major injuries in North County crash

September 13, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A woman suffered a major injuries after a car cut in front of her vehicle, causing a collision on Highway 41 near Atascadero Thursday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Chelsea Taylor, 23, of Atascadero was driving a Nissan Versa southbound on Highway 41 while Jon Wells, 58, of Templeton was headed northbound in Ford Edge.

Wells failed to yield to oncoming traffic and turned directly into the path of Taylor’s car towards Homestead Road.

Following the collision, responders transported Taylor to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. Wells suffered minor injuries and was complaining of pain after the crash.

Investigators have yet to determine why Wells turned into oncoming traffic, but they say impairment is not suspected. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

