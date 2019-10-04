Cal Poly fraternity accused of waterboarding, video

A Cal Poly fraternity is under investigation after a video of a hazing incident similar to waterboarding was posted on social media.

Earlier this year, during a “beer die match” at Beta Theta Pi, pledges were subjected to “punishment” for failing to score points, according to the Mustang News. While pledges laid on their backs, water was sprayed on their faces.

Waterboarding is a form of torture in which water is poured over a cloth covering the face of a restrained victim, which causes the person to experience symptoms of drowning. In this case, the pledges were not restrained.

