Bookkeeper accused of embezzling from Creston construction company

October 4, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a bookkeeper on Wednesday who allegedly stole nearly $1 million from a Creston construction company.

Joy Noel Wilde, a 41-year-old Atascadero resident, forged and deposited 63 company checks totaling $957,000 into her own bank accounts, according to deputies. Deputies arrested Wilde on charges of grand theft, embezzlement, forgery and attempted grand theft.

An investigation into Wilde’s activities began on July 9, when the owner of the Creston construction company reported to the sheriff’s office that his bookkeeper embezzled more than $47,000. Wilde reportedly took a check made out to a vendor for the construction company, altered the check and then deposited it in her personal bank account.

Over the course of the three-month investigation, deputies discovered numerous other company checks that Wilde deposited in her personal accounts. Wilde is currently in custody in the SLO County Jail with her bail set at $200,000.

The Tribune reports the SLO County District Attorney’s Office charged Wilde with 21 felonies on Wednesday.

G Wiemann specializes in winery construction, facility improvement, commercial upgrades and new construction and serves SLO, Santa Barbara and Monterey counties, according to the company’s website.

