California’s fires, evacuations and power outages

October 28, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

PG&E shut off power to nearly 1 million customers across Northern and Central California over the weekend, and a wildfire raging in Sonoma County resulted in nearly 200,000 people being forced to evacuate. Meanwhile, a wildfire is now burning in Los Angeles that is forcing evacuations, as well. [Cal Coast Times]

Amid dry, windy conditions, PG&E announced it was cutting off power on Saturday and/or Sunday for 940,000 customers across 38 counties, which equated to an estimated total of more than 2 million people. Some wind gusts in Northern California reached speeds of more than 80 mph over the weekend.

The utility was expected to to begin restoring power early Monday to the Northern Sierra and North Coast regions of the state. However, PG&E is considering implementing another power outage on Tuesday and Wednesday that could impact 32 counties in Northern and Central California.

In Sonoma County, the Kincade Fire broke out on Wednesday night northeast of Geyersville and is continuing to burn. As of Monday morning, the wildfire has burned 66,231 acres and is 5 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

On top of forcing nearly 200,000 people to evacuate, the Kincade Fire has destroyed 96 structures and is threatening nearly 80,000. At least one firefighter has suffered injuries while battling the blaze.

In Los Angeles, the Getty Fire ignited early Monday morning near the Getty Center museum and the 405 freeway. The Getty Fire has burned more than 500 acres and has damaged at least five homes.

More than 10,000 structures are threatened by the Getty Fire, and evacuation orders are in effect in the area.

Among numerous other blazes that ignited across California in recent days, a brush fire broke out in the area of a car crash in Price Canyon on Sunday evening. The blaze was burning in heavy brush in the 1800 block of Price Canyon Road near Ormonde Road and Thousand Hills, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the car crash.

