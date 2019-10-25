Front Page  »  

Hemp fields spoiling the view and air on Los Osos Valley Road

October 25, 2019

OPINION by BEN DIFATTA

On the way to San Luis Obispo, I just drove through one or two miles of skunk like smells where the hemp fields are growing on Los Osos Valley road. We all know what skunk smells like, you know what, it’s terrible.

So, besides the terrible skunk smell and ugly 12 foot high curtains, over 15,000 people in cars every day, back and forth, have to endure these problems.

Today, while driving from SLO back to Los Osos from Foothill Boulevard, about four miles from the plants, there was this skunk smell; 90 percent of the time the wind blows east towards SLO. And more growths for sure will make SLO stink like Hell.

SLO County Board of Supervisors, with all the desert space and land around this county, away from everything and anybody, that’s where you should allow growing of hemp.

You must stop these hemp farmers from growing this product near where thousands of people live or travel.

Make new laws to cease farmer’s planting and growing more hemp plants on Los Osos Valley Road and maybe even make new rules to destroy those existing fields.


UnReasoned

About a month ago there were two roadkill skunks on LOVR by the cemetery. I didn’t notice Ben helping out (or speaking out) then.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
10/25/2019 11:29 am
Hongo

Your agriculture is spoiling my enjoyment of passing by your fields. It must be stopped. Similarly, your home is getting in the way of my view of what is behind it. I suggest it be demolished, along with any buildings downtown that keep me from seeing the surrounding hills from any sidewalk I happen to be on. And those stop signs are interfering with my unimpeded journey to my destination. Please have them removed. Your opinions to the contrary are getting in the way of me prevailing on this issue, so please refrain from expressing them.


Vote Up12Vote Down 
10/25/2019 10:57 am
mikovonklingspor

Im considering about writing an opinion piece on the cruciferous fields stinking like sulphur directly across the street. Maybe we can make cabbage illegal on LOVR road??


Vote Up7Vote Down 
10/25/2019 10:56 am
mkaney

Would you rather see ugly tract homes, strip malls, and a sewage plant or two? Careful what you ask for… people need to make money off their land, and they will do it one way or the other. Hemp seems like the best option to me.


Vote Up14Vote Down 
10/25/2019 10:52 am
retiredpoliceofficer

Have you tried rolling up your window?


Vote Up20Vote Down 
10/25/2019 10:24 am
SloBus

I couldn’t disagree with you any more


Vote Up7Vote Down 
10/25/2019 10:03 am
sandylorax

Why? Do you feel these farms will reduce your ability to sell properties in osos and make a living? What about the cabbage fields, new laws to ban those too? Luckily the demographic that shares your opinion will gone or in a home in the next couple of decades.


Vote Up9Vote Down 
10/25/2019 9:59 am
what the

Grow hemp to regreen your depleated soil. Learn about hemp before you whine.


Vote Up22Vote Down 
10/25/2019 9:23 am
﻿