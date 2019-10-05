San Luis Obispo man killed in crash

October 4, 2019

A San Luis Obispo man died early Tuesday morning after walking across a highway in the Northern California city of Roseville and being struck by two vehicles. [Sacramento Bee]

At about 12:45 a.m., Eddie Chronister, 40, was walking southbound across the westbound lanes of I-80 near Douglas Boulevard in Roseville. It is unclear why Chronister was walking on the highway.

At the same time, a 90-year-old Sacramento man was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry on the highway. The elderly driver braked but was unable to avoid hitting Chronister.

The impact of the collision propelled Chronister into number two lane, where he was then struck by a 2018 Ford F-150. The driver of the Ford truck braked and swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting Chronister but still ended up striking the San Luis Obispo man.

Emergency responders pronounced Chronister dead at the scene of the crash.

Both drivers were traveling at about 65 mph when they collided with Chronister. The drivers remained at the scene following the collisions, and officers did not make any arrests.

