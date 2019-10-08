San Miguel man charged with child molestation

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 54-year-old San Miguel man on charges he sexually penetrated a child with a foreign object.

On the evening of Oct. 5, a caller reported David Avis Vance had sexually molested a child under 14 years of age. After looking into the allegation, deputies arrested Vance and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

To protect the identity of the victim, deputies are not releasing any additional information about the alleged molestation at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

