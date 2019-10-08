San Miguel man charged with child molestation
October 7, 2019
By CCT STAFF
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 54-year-old San Miguel man on charges he sexually penetrated a child with a foreign object.
On the evening of Oct. 5, a caller reported David Avis Vance had sexually molested a child under 14 years of age. After looking into the allegation, deputies arrested Vance and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
To protect the identity of the victim, deputies are not releasing any additional information about the alleged molestation at this time.
Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines