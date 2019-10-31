Teen charged with DUI and driving 107 mph in Paso Robles

October 31, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 19-year-old man was caught driving 107 mph while under the influence of alcohol early Wednesday morning in Paso Robles, according to the CHP.

Enrique Perez, 19, was driving on Highway 46 East at Union Road. A CHP officer stopped Perez’s vehicle and took the teen into custody.

Officers charged Perez with three counts of DUI, including charges of having a blood alcohol level above .08 and driving under the influence while under the age of 21. Perez is also charged with driving without insurance.

Officers booked Perez into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He was released several hours later. The CHP posted a photo of Perez’s speeding ticket on Facebook.

“Thank goodness the driver was stopped and arrested before they could hurt themselves or someone else,” the CHP posted.

