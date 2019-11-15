Armed bandits rob Paso Robles bank

November 15, 2019

By CCT STAFF

Police are searching for two men who robbed the Pacific Premier Bank on 12th Street in Paso Robles at gun point on Friday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

At 9:20 a.m., two masked men entered the bank holding handguns, and demanded cash. The men left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, and drove away in a gold Honda.

Later, officers discovered the Honda in the 1800 block of Oak Street. They have now identified a white truck as a second vehicle of interest.

The suspects were wearing costume masks, one of an old man and the other a white mask. Both men wore gloves during the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery, the suspects or the vehicles to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

