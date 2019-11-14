Front Page  »  

Atascadero Council votes to approve micro-home development

November 14, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Atascadero City Council voted on Tuesday to approve the planned development of a community of micro-homes along El Camino Real.

Grand Oaks Paseo, a development proposed by Cal Coastal Properties, will consist of 30 micro-homes on a 1.7-acre El Camino Real lot near the Kmart shopping center and Highway 101. Plans call for a mix of 26 one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes, as well as four live-work spaces.

The micro-homes will be 500-to-900 square foot houses and live-work spaces. The development will also include a community event center, open spaces and 70 parking spots.

Ted Lawton, of Cal Coastal Properties, previously said the homes were projected to cost about $200,000 to $300,000. Lawton estimated buyers’ monthly mortgage payments would range from $1,400 to $1,800.

Developers expect it to take 16 to 24 months to complete the project.


Lmo

Micro-homes… now THAT’S funny. Our first home in Grover City (now Grover Beach) was built in the early 1950s; 853 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen with the utility room at the back of it. They weren’t called micro-homes back then, and thousands of folks raised their families in other homes just like it.


11/14/2019 4:17 pm
howardroark

Why not build yurts on the site instead? You could probably fit another 40 “homes” that way.


11/14/2019 1:12 pm
oldtimer

I would so much rather see people’s self help housing; which also teaches skills and the economics backing it have helped many people I know whom are starting out, and associate with local companies. This is pretty insane pricing especially during a real estate inflation. Obviously not intended for local purchase it seems to me. The end of Atascadero as I grew up in it seems.


11/14/2019 11:28 am
Snoid

30 homes, 70 parking spots and an event center on 1.7 acres? Sweet, I can be the next mega billionaire and run for a political position if I let these chuckle heads buy my acreage and build a massive mega mini community on it. I wonder if every closet, Ahhhh…I mean home will come with a free smart car?


11/14/2019 8:44 am
JThomas

Don’t give them any dumb a$$ ideas,


11/14/2019 11:29 am
Rambunctious

So uniformed and cramped….may as well set up a bunch of Quonset huts and a mess hall….


11/14/2019 8:28 am
﻿