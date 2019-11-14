Atascadero Council votes to approve micro-home development

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Atascadero City Council voted on Tuesday to approve the planned development of a community of micro-homes along El Camino Real.

Grand Oaks Paseo, a development proposed by Cal Coastal Properties, will consist of 30 micro-homes on a 1.7-acre El Camino Real lot near the Kmart shopping center and Highway 101. Plans call for a mix of 26 one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes, as well as four live-work spaces.

The micro-homes will be 500-to-900 square foot houses and live-work spaces. The development will also include a community event center, open spaces and 70 parking spots.

Ted Lawton, of Cal Coastal Properties, previously said the homes were projected to cost about $200,000 to $300,000. Lawton estimated buyers’ monthly mortgage payments would range from $1,400 to $1,800.

Developers expect it to take 16 to 24 months to complete the project.

