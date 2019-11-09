Fire destroys Atascadero barn
November 9, 2019
By CCT STAFF
A fire destroyed a barn on the 5900 block of Rocky Canyon road east of Atasadero on Friday night.
The blaze posed no threat to area vegetation, according to Cal Fire. Units from Cal Fire, the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and the Atascadero Fire Department worked together to extinguish the barn fire.
The fire was so hot, that satellite imagery picked up the heat shortly before 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.
Investigators have not yet released information about the cause or financial cost of the blaze.
