Pismo Beach police seeking help to find missing man

November 5, 2019

By CCT STAFF

The Pismo Beach Police Department is asking the public to help find a 28-year-old man who was last seen Friday in Pismo Beach.

After Jacob Potter failed to arrive at work in Costa Mesa on Monday, his brother tracked his phone to the Pismo Lighthouse Suites. Officers found Potter’s car and phone at the hotel.

Surveillance cameras captured Potter walking in the area. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a gray Technics T-shirt, jeans, and light purple Vans shoes.

Police describe Potter as a 28-year-old Caucasian, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with reddish brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers are asking anyone with information about Potter’s whereabouts to call the Pismo Beach Police Department at (805) 773-2208.

