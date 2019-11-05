Santa Maria Man shoots juvenile relative, then shoots himself

November 5, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A dispute between family members at a Santa Maria home Monday night resulted in a man shooting a juvenile relative of his and then shooting himself, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The shooting left both the man and the juvenile in critical condition.

At about 10:30 p.m., the adult and juvenile relatives were involved in a verbal dispute at a residence in the 900 block of W. Williams Street. At some point during the dispute, the adult relative shot the juvenile, then shot himself, police said.

Following the shooting, officers arrived at the scene and found the juvenile victim, as well as one of his family members outside the home. Both of the wounded individuals were transported to the hospital.

Police have yet to release additional details about the incident.

