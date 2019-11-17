Front Page  »  

SLO Tribune parent company’s stock crashes

November 16, 2019

By CCT STAFF

McClatchy stock dropped 65 percent on Friday, two days after the SLO Tribune’s parent company reported a net loss of $304.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.

McClatchy’s stock closed at 49 cents on Friday, its lowest price to date. With approximately $700 million in debt, the company is unable to pay $120 million in pension obligations due in 2020.

In September, the New York Stock Exchange placed the company on notice that if it did not reverse its declining stock prices, that it would be delisted. McClatchy’s total revenues for the first third quarters of 2019 were down 11.4 percent compared to the first nine months of 2018.

As part of a downsizing of the newspaper’s operation, the SLO Tribune moved to a smaller office in April. A few weeks ago, the SLO Tribune stopped printing a Saturday paper.


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
fish

time to cancel subscription


Vote Up7Vote Down 
11/16/2019 7:52 pm
aye-caramba

adios amigo… it’ll be better for the community when the Trib goes away. It became a partisan voice, no longer objective.


Vote Up23Vote Down 
11/16/2019 6:06 pm
horse_soldier

It’s hard to feel sorry for them. A lot of this is their own doing.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
11/16/2019 6:01 pm
Side_Show_Bob

This is exactly what the liberal media deserves. You print crap and support fake news with a never-ending constant agenda, you deserve to fail. I can’t believe they’re selling what they are now!


Vote Up2Vote Down 
11/16/2019 5:48 pm
George Garrigues

This is really too bad. A shame.


Vote Up-9Vote Down 
11/16/2019 4:52 pm
pi-on

Another “get woke go broke” company. Sad really…


Vote Up2Vote Down 
11/16/2019 7:52 pm
﻿