Teen threatens gun violence at Arroyo Grande High School

November 17, 2019

By CCT STAFF

Posing with what appeared to be a 1911 handgun, a 17-year-old male threatened to carry out acts of violence at Arroyo Grande High School.

On Friday, the teen posted the threat of violence on social media. Throughout the evening, officers worked with school personnel to identify the teen.

Early Saturday morning, officers arrested the Arroyo Grande teen at his home, where they discovered a replica 1911 BB gun.

Officers booked the teen into San Luis Obispo Juvenile Services Center on a charge of making criminal threats.

As a precaution, school officials and police department staff plan to provide extra supervision on Monday at the high school and other nearby schools.

