Thieves snatch nearly $6,000 in goods from Pismo Beach stores

November 4, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The first theft occurred at about 2:30 p.m. at the handbag store Kate Spade. Two thieves stole 13 purses that had a combined value of $4,400, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Investigators believe the thieves drove off in a Toyota Corolla. Following the theft, Pismo police issued the CHP a “be on the lookout” for a Toyota Corolla with the license plate number 6NPU5116.

Then at about 3:40 p.m., a theft was reported at Ralph Lauren. Police say two males stole about $1,500 worth of merchandise from Ralph Lauren.

Witnesses spotted a getaway vehicle with a license plate containing “6NP,” though they did not catch a full plate number.

Anyone who has information about the thefts is asked to call Pismo Beach police at (805) 773-2208.

