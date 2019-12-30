Dead body found in creek in San Luis Obispo

December 30, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police found the dead body of a middle-aged man lying in Perfumo Creek Sunday morning.

Police say the man’s death is not considered to be suspicious. Officers have yet to release any information about how the man died.

Authorities are withholding the identity of the man as they notify relatives about the death. An investigation into the death is ongoing.

Loading...