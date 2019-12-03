Santa Maria man shot multiple times
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A shooter shot a man multiple times in the torso on Monday in Santa Maria, leaving the victim in critical condition. Police do not believe the shooting is gang related. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly before 3 p.m., 911 callers reported the shooting in the 600 block of North Palisades. Police issued an alert for a suspect in a silver Nissan, who allegedly shot four times at the victim.
A helicopter airlifted the victim to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department.
