SLO man arrested for selling black market marijuana

December 19, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A San Luis Obispo man is in jail after police busted his alleged black market marijuana distribution business.

Responding to a tip that 40-year-old Josephus Stallworth had been transporting and selling large quantities of marijuana, police detectives determined Stallworth was operating an illegal pot delivery service. On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s home on the 2900 block of Rockview Place.

During their search of Stallworth’s home, detectives seized more than 10,000 cannabis products and several thousand dollars. The pot products were fraudulently packaged to represent legal and lab tested cannabis products, police said.

“Licensed cannabis retailers are required to meet safety standards developed by the State of California and the Bureau of Cannabis Control,” according to police. “Consuming cannabis from an unlicensed retailer

can lead to serious health risks.”

Officers arrested Stallworth for selling marijuana without a license and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

