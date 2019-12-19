Front Page  »  

SLO New Time’s Shredder spreading false holiday smears

December 19, 2019

SLO New Times Editor Camillia Lanham

OPINION by JULIE TACKER

The factual inaccuracies in the latest San Luis Obispo New Times Shredder column titled “Drama machine,” show a desperate attempt to produce drama and a failure to accurately report the news.

While trying to draw a parallel between the partisan disagreements at the SLO County Board of Supervisors and the Oceano Community Services District Board’s latest tussle, the Shredder claimed three conservative members of the Oceano board attempted to block a liberal environmentalist, Cynthia Replogle, from serving on any committees.

Sorry to have to inform the Shredder, but the two Oceano directors who motioned to block Replogle, Karen White and Shirley Gibson, are both liberal Democrats. The Shredder’s epiphany appears to be based on a badly made guess that the bullies were Republicans, which a few minutes of research could have corrected.

This was not a partisan move at all, this is the life-long old guard of Oceano and Halcyon circling the wagons to protect what they believe is the preferred way of life for their depressed community. Replogle is a refreshing voice for progressive change.

In another paragraph, the Shredder inaccurately maligns the south county community with claims that John Wallace used to be the Oceano district’s administrator while the Wallace Group provided engineering services. It appears the Shredder is aware Wallace was convicted of conflicts of interest for funneling money to his engineering firm while serving as the administrator of a public entity.

But sorry Shredder, you’ve mixed up your public entities. The Oceano Community Services District and the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District, where Wallace was a former administrator, are two different agencies. Oops!

While it is clear the Shredder is no fan of my “incessant crap-stirring,” the New Times editor cannot champion Replogle’s right to free speech and quash mine at the same time. Knowing that many Oceano residents would likely stand up to the old guard, I filed a formal complaint – also known as a Cure and Correct Demand — to compel the district to do the right thing and rehear the matter.

The Shredder is seriously out of touch and the inaccurate reporting is damaging to our community.


Kioren Moss

The Shredder was brilliant and hilarious back when the founder of the New Times was in charge. These days, not so much. Back then, the Telegram-Tribune’s new building looked like “a Soviet insecticide factory.” When two members of Congress of the opposite sex were both using a donor’s Pismo Beach condo as their official campaign addresses, Shredder wondered how the “love nest” was working out. When someone wrote in complaining that I had political views they didn’t like and concluded that the publisher had “a konflick of interes,” Shredder compared us two to Jimmy Carter and Billy Carter. (!!!)

Remember “The Great Seal of the Brother of the President of the United States?”) These days, the Shredder column is a humorless drudgery someone writes as an ordeal to get it over with as just a job. Maybe they should just get drunk and enjoy life.


12/19/2019 2:51 pm
ShootTheMessenger

The New Times is nothing more than a fluffy entertainment guide catering to Cal Poly students that at times wants to pretend to be a real newspaper.


The original founder of New Times, Steve Moss, has probably turned over in his grave so many times he’s about ready to tunnel out and bitch slap those that have veered so far off from his vision.


Kioren Moss, Steve’s brother, once said that Bob Rucker, the current publisher of New Times should have a statue of Steve Moss erected in his front yard so that he can kiss it every morning on his way to work…. instead he has perpetuated a mostly so middle of the road rag that reports on microbreweries and face painting.


But when New Times tries to foray into hard hitting local journalism they couldn’t fight there way out of a wet newspaper. I presume the only real work ethic only comes into play on Wednesday afternoons.


And the New Times has the chutzpah to criticize Cal Coast News and Karen Velie whenever they get a chance. A classic display of jealousy and sour grapes as their journalistic accolades are sophomoric, immature, ignorant and a futile attempt by community college wannabes masquerading as a viable local news media.


Please keep on publishing as my fish need wrapping and my bird cage needs lining with your paper pulp fiction.


12/19/2019 2:10 pm
JordanJ

The Shredder’s latest column appears to be an attempt to get the SLO County Board of Supervisors to make Adam Hill chairman in January. The New Times’ support of Adam Hill is disgusting,as is the manipulation the New Times will use to promote its favored bully. I do not think a correction will work this time, as the whole Shredder column is based on fake news.


12/19/2019 12:36 pm
