North County man killed in Paso Robles crash

January 6, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A 32-year-old San Miguel man was killed Sunday night in a crash in Paso Robles.

At about 10:20 p.m., the man was driving southbound on Airport Road near Dry Creek Road, when he drove off the roadway and crashed into a oak tree, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The San Miguel man died of his injuries. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

