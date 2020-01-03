Pismo Beach police searching for armed robbery suspect

January 2, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Police are searching for an armed man who robbed a store in the Pismo Beach Outlets on Thursday.

At about 1:22 p.m., the man walked into Vitamin World, brandished a handgun and demanded cash. The robber then fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash before officers arrived.

Investigators describe the robber as an Hispanic man, in his 20s or 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with an “athletic build.” The suspect was last seen wearing a black beanie, tan pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, a black beanie and grey shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect to call the Pismo Beach Police Department at 805-773-4661, or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP .

