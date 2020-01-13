Vehicle bursts into flames on Highway 101 near Arroyo Grande
January 12, 2020
By CCT STAFF
A car fire broke out on Highway 101 near Arroyo Grande Sunday afternoon, leaving a sedan badly burned.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the car caught on fire on northbound Highway 101 about 1.25 miles north of Laetitia Winery, according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel extinguished the blaze.
No one suffered any injuries, according to Cal Fire. Authorities temporarily closed part of the highway as a result of the blaze.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines