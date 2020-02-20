Beware the SLO County Progressive’s power play

OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE

After taking over the city councils of San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Arroyo Grande in 2018, the SLO County Progressives, bankrolled by the marijuana industry, have their crosshairs firmly on our Board of Supervisors and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.

With so-called Progressives Adam Hill, Ellen Baraud, Stephanie Shakofsky, and Dawn Addis running against Stacy Korsgaden, Supervisor Debbie Arnold, Supervisor John Peschong, and Assemblyman Cunningham respectively, they’re unleashing a power play to take over and impose their ideology upon San Luis Obispo County.

To those residents of the county who voted overwhelmingly for the local protection and management of our groundwater basins in 2016, do you now want to surrender that management to either the state or a handful of wine barons at public expense as these Progressives would have us do? Or how about eliminating regulations on the marijuana industry? And do you really want to reelect Adam Hill, one of the most obnoxious and corrupt supervisors in recent memory?

Then comes the Tribune’s endorsement of Ellen Beraud which was utterly consistent with their “coddle the Progressives” narrative. If that endorsement succeeds in getting her elected, her special interest contributors with the marijuana merchants and big wine will be ecstatic.

They will have taken control of the county and the Progressive’s power play to push their rigid ideology will be complete.

Look at what’s become of the cities that have fallen to the Progressives. Chaos. Just say no to them and on March 3, say yes to Stacy Korsgaden, Debbie Arnold, John Peschong, and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.

