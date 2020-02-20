Owner taped dead bird on dog as discipline

The owner of the black Labrador retriever found Monday night in rural Paso Robles, duct taped part of a dead chicken to the dog’s face to discipline it for attacking chickens, an Animal Services official said. [Tribune]

At about 9 p.m., local resident Lynda Shoemaker was taking her dog for a walk when she discovered the Labrador retriever had wandered into her yard on or near Loma Lane. The Labrador retriever had its mouth and eyes shut with duct tape, to which there was part of a dead chicken attached.

Shoemaker cut the duct tape off the mouth and then removed the dead bird from the dog. SLO County sheriff’s deputies and Animal Services personnel arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. The dog was taken to the Atascadero Pet Hospital for treatment.

Investigators identified the owner of the black Labrador. The owner apparently taped the dog’s muzzle and the top of its head after the Labrador attacked chickens, said Eric Anderson, the director of Animal Services.

Anderson also said the owner taped part of one of the chickens that was attacked to the dog’s head.

The owner did not necessarily intend to cause suffering to the dog. Rather, the owner was trying to discipline the dog and break its behavior pattern, Anderson said.

Animal Services personnel are currently holding the Labrador retriever, which is now doing well.

The duct-taping does not appear to have been intentionally malicious, but it has implications for the future well-being of the dog, and authorities are taking the incident seriously, Anderson said.

Authorities are deciding whether to recommend charges to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office. A decision should be made by the beginning of next week, Anderson said.

