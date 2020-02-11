Front Page  »  

Goleta couple killed in crash leave four children behind

February 11, 2020

Corral family

By CCT STAFF

The Goleta couple killed by an intoxicated driver on Sunday evening were the parents of three daughters and a son.

On Sunday evening, Adolfo Corral and Mary Jane Becerra Corral went for a walk in their home town of Goleta. While the couple was strolling on Cathedral Oaks Roads, Eric Mauricio Ramirez Aguilar, 39, crashed into them, and then ran from his car.

Responders pronounced Adolfo Corral dead at the scene. His wife Mary Jane Corral was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Both of the deceased had careers in education.

The couple is survived by four children: 20-year-old Azalea, 17-year-old Dahlia, 14-year-old Dominic and 10-year-old Rose.

Azalea started a GoFundMe page which has already raised $152,095 of a $300,000 goal.

On Sunday evening, deputies arrested Aguilar on multiple felony charges, including, gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury and hit-and-run causing death. He remains in the Santa Barbara County Jail with his bail set a $1 million.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
dell

Gee, with bail so high ($1M), do you think that drunk is a billionaire with cash to burn? Or maybe he is just a poor illegal who only wants to work, but will run back across the border when things get rough?


Vote Up-7Vote Down 
02/11/2020 4:45 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Absolutely terrible! Why is this behavior tolerated so?


Vote Up6Vote Down 
02/11/2020 3:40 pm
Snoid

Cant speak for many SB county booze factories, but when you have close to 300 wineries and 90 bars in a 50 mile radius ( SLO CO) what do you think is going to happen? It will never make sense that Ca makes laws to protect you from literally everything possible in which one can harm themselves, yet they think responsibility and booze will go hand in hand?. Yeah, ok sure.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
02/11/2020 8:10 pm
﻿