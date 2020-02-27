SLO County DA opens investigation into alleged KKK robocall

February 27, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday it has opened an investigation into a homophobic, vulgar and deceptive robocall that was sent to voters throughout the county on Tuesday afternoon.

In the call, a woman claiming to be a member of the Ku Klux Klan asks residents to elect Supervisor Adam Hill to another term in office. The woman repeats vulgar and harassing statements made about local media figures in emails that originated from Hill’s home internet address in 2016.

The caller also degrades Hill’s opponent Stacy Korsgaden based on her sexual orientation.

“That woman running against Adam Hill is a lesbian,” the caller says. “We can’t have those selfish perverts running for government. Adam Hill will put a stop to that.”

Both Hill and Korsgaden have condemned the robocall. In addition, both campaigns report no involvement in the call.

In California, all robocalls must begin with a live operator stating the nature of the call, as well as the name, address and phone number of the person or entity behind the robocall, according to the California Public Utilities Code sections 2873 and 2874.

However, there is a loophole. Most robocalls originate from outside California, from companies that are not required to abide by California’s robocall laws.

Even so, it is a crime in California to impersonate another in order to cause harm.

