Supervisor candidate Ellen Beraud accused of neglect, abuse

February 12, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A patient of supervisorial candidate Ellen Beraud has filed a lawsuit against her, claiming that Beraud’s gross negligence and deliberate indifference have endangered his health. Beraud is currently challenging San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold for the District 5 seat.

For more than 30 years, Beraud has worked as a registered dietician at local hospitals, including Atascadero State Hospital (ASH).

After a registered nurse at ASH asked Beraud to meet with an underweight patient to consider special dietary needs, on Oct. 12, 2018, Beraud evaluated Vadim Stanley Miesegaes’ condition. At that time, Miesegaes’ weight fluctuated from 128 to 132 pounds, well below a standard weight of 148 to 164, based on his height and build, according to the lawsuit.

Even so, Beraud denied the dependent adult access to a modified diet.

Miesegaes then reported Beraud to the ASH Police Department for abuse and neglect. But the officer found no wrongdoing on Beraud’s part, according to the report.

On Oct. 11, 2019, Miesegaes filed a lawsuit against Beraud alleging neglect and the willful violation of hospital licensing laws, which he says required her to provide a modified diet. Both parties are currently scheduled for a case management conference in March.

Beraud did not return requests for comment.

Miesegaes is seeking a $10,000 award for damages, and a court order requiring Beraud to provide a modified diet, according to the lawsuit.

