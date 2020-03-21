21 coronavirus cases in SLO County, one person in the ICU

March 21, 2020

A San Luis Obispo County resident is in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. As of Saturday afternoon, 21 county residents have tested positive for the virus, though it is expected many more have been infected.

Twenty of the infected individuals are recovering at home.

Cases by county region:

Eight in the North County

Seven in the South County

Five on the coast

One in the San Luis Obispo area

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s 40 million residents to stay home and for many businesses to close. And while many are complying with the mandate, there are some business owners and residents who have chosen to violate the order.

Increases in the number of cases in California have been rapid, as of Saturday afternoon, there have been more than 1,200 positive cases and 24 deaths.

The first confirmed case in the United States occurred just north of Seattle on Jan. 21. Two months later, more than 18,000 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and more than 200 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected by the virus worldwide continues to jump: more than 304,540 cases with more than 12,970 dead.

Loading...