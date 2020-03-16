Cornavirus shuts down courtroom at the SLO County Courthouse

March 16, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County courtroom is temporarily closed after an attorney who serves as a public defender in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties tested positive for the coronavirus. Public health officials have also ordered multiple district attorney, public defender, probation, sheriff department and court employees to self quarantine.

On Sunday, shortly after it was discovered his wife had the virus, attorney Bradley Cornelius also tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a public official. Cornelius worked last week in Department 3 in the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse.

Public health officials then began asking members of the legal community who have had contact with Cornelius to self-quarantine. Department 3, which is being disinfected, will be closed until at least Tuesday and some court cases will be delayed.

The court calendar currently lists Cornelius as the attorney for a woman scheduled to be sentenced in Department 3 on Monday morning.

