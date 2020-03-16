First confirmed case of coronavirus in Santa Barbara County

March 15, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A Santa Barbara County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials announced on Sunday afternoon. The North County resident is suspected to have contracting the virus through community spread.

The patient, a person in their 60s who does not have underlying health conditions, is recovering in isolation at home.

Public health staffers are attempting to identify persons who may have had close contact with this individual, including friends, family members, or health care professionals. County health staffers will monitor them and take appropriate measures, including testing for infection, if needed.

“At this time, we are mandating social distancing measures to slow the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, health officer for Santa Barbara County. “All large nonessential professional, social, and community gatherings should be postponed or cancelled, and smaller gatherings should be modified to allow for at least six feet of space between participants.”

