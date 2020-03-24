Grover Beach police identify murder suspect
March 23, 2020
Grover Beach police have identified the 25-year-old resident suspected of murdering a man in his 30s early Monday morning as Nicholas Sage Coronado-Watermen.
Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a report of an injured man at a shopping center located at 1800 Grand Avenue near the corner of Oak Park Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot suffering from blunt force trauma.
First responders then transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Both the victim and the suspect knew each other and lived in the area.
Officers arrested Coronado-Watermen and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of murder in lieu of $1 million bail.
Grover Beach police are currently withholding the identity of the victim until they notify his next of kin.
