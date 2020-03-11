Multiple sewage spills in south San Luis Obispo County

March 11, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Health officials are warning the public to stay out of the ocean in the area of Eldwayen Ocean Park in Pismo Beach and near the outfall for Arroyo Grande Creek and Meadow Creek at Oceano Beach because of Tuesday afternoon sewage spills.

At about 4:30 p.m., heavy rains overwhelmed a lift station in Pismo Beach causing about 8,000 gallons of sewage to spill from a manhole. The sewage then flowed into a storm drain and directly into the ocean.

A second sewage spill occurred because of an undisclosed issue at the South San Luis Obispo Sanitation District. About 5,000 gallons of treated wastewater spilled from the plant at 1,600 Aloha Place in Oceano.

Staff at the sanitation district were able to stop the spill, which remains under investigation.

Health officials are asking the public to avoid water contact activities for 72 hours following the significant rain event.

