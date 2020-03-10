Panic over coronavirus hits SLO County stores

March 10, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The shelves of some San Luis Obispo County department stores have been depleted over the past few days of items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer, as shoppers hoard items amid panic over the coronavirus. [Tribune]

On Monday, the CVS at Laguna Plaza in San Luis Obispo was out of masks and hand sanitizer. There was a similar shortage at the Atascadero CVS.

Costco in San Luis Obispo was out of toilet paper, bottled water and Clorox disinfecting wipes. New supplies of toilet paper were expected to arrive at Costco by Wednesday.

The Trader Joe’s in SLO had only a limited supply of hand sanitizer sprays available Monday morning.

Over the weekend, Walmart in Arroyo Grande had empty shelves where disinfectant products and toilet paper use to be placed.

Additionally, the San Luis Obispo Target had limited supplies of toilet paper, paper towels and disinfectant sprays. The store was completely out of hand sanitizer.

The SLO Target is currently limiting purchases of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and hand and face wipes to six per shopper.

An employee of Food-4-Less in San Luis Obispo said customers are buying large quantities of non-perishable food, such as rice, ramen and beans. The SLO Food-4-Less ran out of hand sanitizer several days ago.

Currently, there are no cases of coronavirus in SLO County. But, County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said it is only a matter of time before someone in the county tests positive.

