Raw sewage spill in San Luis Obispo

March 9, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Health officials are asking people to avoid contact with San Luis Obispo Creek water because of a raw sewage spill that was discovered on Monday morning.

From about 10 p.m. on Sunday through 10 a.m. on Monday, 3,500 gallons of sewage spilled from a sewer main on Orcutt Road near Laurel Lane, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. Some of the sewage then flowed into San Luis Obispo Creek.

The sewage release was the result of a blockage in the sewer main. Earlier today, city staffers made repairs and cleaned and sanitized the area.

Representatives from the County of San Luis Obispo Environmental Health posted signs at the Damon-Garcia soccer fields advising the public to avoid contact with the creek for 72 hours.

Loading...