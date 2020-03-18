Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo County to enact shelter-in-place

March 18, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County plans to order a shelter-in-place for all residents following the lead of multiple other counties in California in response to the coronavirus, according to several public officials. A statement will be released later today.

San Luis Obispo County has six confirmed cases of coronavirus, fewer than other California counties adopting similar measures. For example, San Fransisco had 43 confirmed cases on Tuesday.

A shelter-in-place may sound frightening, but it is not a full quarantine.

While details are currently being ironed out, it is likely the shelter-in-place will be similar to those enacted in the Bay Area ,where residents are required to stay indoors, and to avoid unnecessary travel and socializing. In addition, all public and private gatherings, regardless of the number of attendees, are prohibited.

 

CHnemo

Order follows confirmation of third local case


03/18/2020 4:07 pm
mazin

Yes, Jarvis, that will work, retreat into conspiracy theories and political ideologies.

As for me and mine, we have medications in hand for 90 days; adequate healthy food for 45 days; tanks full and spare cans full; and most importantly a 120 day virus protocol supplements in hand. My course, exercise, eat healthy food, and outside work time.

But of course, this IS a grand conspiracy to deprive us of our “who would want to bother to take them anyway” liberties.

Interesting how the government/state/lefties/righties are inept in everything except grand conspiracies.


03/18/2020 2:44 pm
Last Individual

How do you accomplish that outside work time when you are “required to stay indoors”?


03/18/2020 4:06 pm
Jarvis

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_lie


03/18/2020 2:19 pm
Mitch C

Does this include prohibition to go to the market, your doctor, or your pharmacy? Although shoppers are emptying grocery shelfs, no one has enough food for an extended period. Does the choice come down to die of the virus or die from starvation.


03/18/2020 1:44 pm
CHnemo

Are they going to pay my bills?


03/18/2020 12:58 pm
Snoid

Once you have lost everything because of them they will give you what you need to exist. A nice tent or a cardboard box perhaps…. In a cozy encampment.


03/18/2020 1:45 pm
ShootTheMessenger

You may lose your job, your car and your home but at least you will minimize your chances of getting the virus.

And quit worrying about county employees suffering a similar fate…

they will all get a paid vacation and be just fine.


03/18/2020 2:00 pm
CHnemo

I already have a minimal chance, I live in SLO County!!!!!!!!!!


03/18/2020 3:58 pm
mary margaret

Perhaps the Mayor and City Council will figure out how to get a raise for you. They do know how to do that.


03/18/2020 2:10 pm
kayaknut

That’s only for themselves and all other government employees.


03/18/2020 2:25 pm
CHnemo

LOL True That!


03/18/2020 2:38 pm
﻿