Santa Barbara plans to lay off 400 city employees

March 29, 2020

Santa Barbara administrators are in the process of laying off approximately 400 employees because of the coronavirus health emergency. On Friday, the city sent out the first wave of layoff notices.

The city is expecting a 25 percent reduction in revenue because of decreases in hotel bed tax and sales tax revenues. At the same time, the city needs to pay for essential services, including utilities, police and fire.

Employees likely to be laid off include parking lot attendants, library employees, after school activity staffers, and park and recreation employees. In addition, lifeguards and other temporary summer employees will not be hired at this time.

The city hopes to rehire many of the laid off workers in the future.

