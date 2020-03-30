Front Page  »  

SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill confirms suicide attempt

March 30, 2020

Supervisor Adam Hill

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill confirmed he attempted suicide earlier this month, in a statement released today. Hill attributes his attempt on his life to the stresses of running for office.

After inching in front of his political opponent Stacy Korsgaden, Hill chaired a March 10 board meeting.

A day later, on March 11, FBI agents searched Hill’s office on the fourth floor of the county building and Hill’s home.

Later that day, emergency personnel transported Hill to a hospital following an attempted suicide. Hill has been noticeably absent from county meetings since he was released from the hospital.

Hill’s statement:

“In the weeks leading up to Election Day, I fell into a bad episode of depression, culminating in an attempt to end my life. At this time, I appreciate your respect for my privacy and your understanding.

“I’ll have more to say later, but right now my main focus is on restoring my health so I can return to the job I love.

‘I cannot comment on pending confidential investigations by the FBI except to say that we are cooperating fully with their inquiries and will provide news when we can.

“With COVID-19 consuming our daily routine, I’m grateful for the outstanding work our county staff is doing and am humbled by the people of San Luis Obispo County and their efforts to help one another get through this crisis.

“In situations like this, it’s easy to become isolated and suffused with anxiety. It can take a toll.

“Please look out for each other. Especially those who are most vulnerable. These are demanding times.”


Loading...
Related:


14
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
kayaknut

We all know this is just his set up for his permanent disability, just get it over with Adam and file the paperwork for it, and county council and HR will accept it and process it with out giving it a second thought.


Vote Up11Vote Down 
03/30/2020 5:07 pm
Kalifornia_Bud

Sounds like he is on the road to lifetime disability and healthcare.


Vote Up16Vote Down 
03/30/2020 4:59 pm
Mitch C

Been there, done that. Sorry Adam, running for public office does not make you suicidal. Actually, win or loose, the experience is exceptional and uplifting. One does not attempt suicide after winning a contested election.


Vote Up13Vote Down 
03/30/2020 4:28 pm
ShootTheMessenger

The “stress of running for office” my ass.


You were winning and you knew you were going to win because you’ve followed election results many times before and knew your winning trend would hold.


If the stress of just running for office causes you to attempt to take your own life then God help you if you actually take office!


Your goose is cooked and the sooner the better someone is appointed to represent the people in your district as they need representation now more than ever.


Vote Up9Vote Down 
03/30/2020 4:27 pm
what the

Hours after the FBI raided Hill’s home and office, he attempted suicide. Then he blamed his suicide attempt on pressures from running for office? What the…?!?


Vote Up41Vote Down 
03/30/2020 4:07 pm
1 2
﻿