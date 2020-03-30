SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill confirms suicide attempt

March 30, 2020

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill confirmed he attempted suicide earlier this month, in a statement released today. Hill attributes his attempt on his life to the stresses of running for office.

After inching in front of his political opponent Stacy Korsgaden, Hill chaired a March 10 board meeting.

A day later, on March 11, FBI agents searched Hill’s office on the fourth floor of the county building and Hill’s home.

Later that day, emergency personnel transported Hill to a hospital following an attempted suicide. Hill has been noticeably absent from county meetings since he was released from the hospital.

Hill’s statement:

“In the weeks leading up to Election Day, I fell into a bad episode of depression, culminating in an attempt to end my life. At this time, I appreciate your respect for my privacy and your understanding.

“I’ll have more to say later, but right now my main focus is on restoring my health so I can return to the job I love.

‘I cannot comment on pending confidential investigations by the FBI except to say that we are cooperating fully with their inquiries and will provide news when we can.

“With COVID-19 consuming our daily routine, I’m grateful for the outstanding work our county staff is doing and am humbled by the people of San Luis Obispo County and their efforts to help one another get through this crisis.

“In situations like this, it’s easy to become isolated and suffused with anxiety. It can take a toll.

“Please look out for each other. Especially those who are most vulnerable. These are demanding times.”

Loading...