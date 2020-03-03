SLO County voters slow in turning in ballots

March 3, 2020

By CCT STAFF

With 83 percent of voters now using mail-in ballots, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorders Office received only 34 percent of those ballots as of late Monday afternoon.

While a record number of people, 175,733, are registered to vote in SLO County, election watchers are predicting both large and small turnouts because of massive changes in primary voting regulations. California moved its primary from June to March, and changed multiple rules in an attempt increase voter participation.

However, a dwindling Democratic presidential candidate list has some believing their vote will not matter.

In SLO County, three supervisor races will be determined during today’s primary: District 1, District 3 and District 5. Each district has approximately 30,000 registered voters with 10,000 to 11,000 mail in ballots already counted per district.

During the 2016 primary election, only 61 percent of registered voters cast a ballot.

