The biggest winner is…
March 3, 2020
A Super Tuesday edition of the San Luis Obispo County primary election is wrapping up, and it’s time to unveil results.
Will the SLO County Board of Supervisors flip?
What about the District 3 race? How will the voters respond to the nasty emails and robocalls? Could Supervisor Adam Hill possibly get upset?
And over in District 5, will there be a larger turnout among Cal Poly voters? How might that impact the race?
Plus, who are the preferred picks for Assembly, Congress and the Democratic presidential nomination. Let the live results begin:
8:35 p.m. – BIG RESULTS
Conservatives will really like the initial tallies:
District 1
John Peschong – 68.49%
Stephanie Shakofsky – 31.51%
District 3
Stacy Korsgaden – 52.98%
Adam Hill – 47.02%
District 5
Debbie Arnold – 59.28
Ellen Beraud – 40.72
Proposition 13, School Bond
No – 67.34%
Yes – 32.66%
U.S House of Representatives 24th District
Andy Caldwell – 50.94%
Salud Carbajal – 45.93%
Kenneth Young – 3.13%
State Assembly 35th District
Jordan Cunningham – 62.44 percent
Dawn Addis – 37.56 percent
