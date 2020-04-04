Drunk Paso Robles man shot, can’t remember much

A 25-year-old man was shot in the shoulder on Saturday in Paso Robless near the corner of 2nd and Vine streets, but was so intoxicated he could not remember who shot him, police said.

While unable or unwilling to identify the shooter, the victim told officers he believed the suspect left the scene in a silver vehicle. In addition, the victim said he was alone at the time of the shooting, and that there were no witnesses.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

