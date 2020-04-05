San Luis Obispo County reports first coronavirus death

April 4, 2020

A man in his 80s who tested positive for the coronavirus died in a San Luis Obispo hospital on Saturday, the county’s first death related to the pandemic.

For more than a week, the man had been in the intensive care unit on a ventilator. He had a history of other illnesses and underlying conditions.

There are currently 93 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, with 65 individuals having recovered and one death. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are five people in the hospital — with three in intensive care, and 22 recuperating at home.

On Saturday, the SLO County Health Department reported no new cases of the virus.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 26

Atascadero 18

Arroyo Grande — 13

San Luis Obispo — 8

Morro Bay — 6

Templeton — 6

Nipomo — 6

Other county cases — 10

Three San Luis Obispo County individuals with the Coronavirus are under 18 years of age, 37 are between the ages of 18 to 49 years of age, 24 are between the ages of 50 to 64 years of age, and 29 are 65 and above.

Increases in the number of cases in California continues to grow at a high rate. As of Saturday afternoon, there have been 13,649 positive cases and 320 deaths.

Currently, more than 310,133 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 8,442 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 1,199,711 cases with 64,667 dead.

