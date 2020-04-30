Eight CMC inmates with coronavirus, working to stop the outbreak

April 30, 2020

Eight inmates and one staffer at the California Men’s Colony (CMC) in San Luis Obispo County have tested positive for the coronavirus since April 11, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

State and county health officials are testing inmates, tracing their contacts, quarantining some inmates and doing regular health screenings to identify any new cases. Medical personnel have tested 114 CMC inmates for the virus.

At the state’s 35 prison facilities, 1,200 inmates have been tested, with 215 testing positive, and one death. In addition, 137 state prison employees have been infected with the virus.

On Wednesday, SLO County had eight new cases of the virus, five at CMC.

Of the 181 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 135 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are five people in the hospital, and 40 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 58

Atascadero 31

Arroyo Grande — 19

Nipomo — 14

San Luis Obispo — 14

CMC — 8

Templeton — 7

San Miguel — 7

Pismo Beach — 7

Morro Bay — 6

Other county cases — 10

As of Thursday morning, there have been 48,883 positive cases and 1,956 deaths.

Currently, more than 1,076,129 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 62,380 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 3,272,102 cases with 231,312 dead.

