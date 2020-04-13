Police cite seven men $1,000 each for group beer run

Santa Cruz police officers cited seven men Friday night with $1,000 tickets for violating California’s shelter-in-place order by hanging out outside a 7-Eleven. The men had driven from the Bay Area city of Fremont to buy beer in Santa Cruz.

Police found the men hanging out at the 7-Eleven on Ocean Street.

“7 x $1,000 = one expensive hang out,” the police department stated in a Facebook post. “Not smart. Everyone should know by now that this is not the time to meetup and party. Officers cited seven $1,000 tickets for shelter in place violations to help these guys remember their time in Santa Cruz.

“If you are not from Santa Cruz and you put our community at risk, you will get a ticket.”

Santa Cruz County health officials have ordered the temporary closure of all parks and beaches in the county. The closure lasts through Wednesday, and violations of the rule are punishable by citations or arrests, with fines of up to $1,000.

