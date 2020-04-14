SLO County planning phased end to shelter at home rules

April 13, 2020

San Luis Obispo County Administrator Wade Horton announced the county is considering a phased end to shelter at home rules during Monday’s press briefing.

Before moving forward, the county wants to make sure the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to remain flat or to decrease. In addition, the county will need to follow the state’s plan for reopening the economy, County Health Officer Penny Borenstein said.

“We continue to see low numbers in our county and in our hospitals especially,” Borenstein said. “We are beginning to talk about and think about what an exit strategy will look like from our shelter at home, it will be a step-wise approach.”

On Monday, the SLO County Health Department reported three new cases of the virus.

Of the 117 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, 95 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are two people hospitalized in intensive care units, and 19 recuperating at home.

In California, there have been 24,086 positive cases and 725 deaths.

Currently, more than 586,748 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 23,618 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 1,923,653 cases with 119,595 dead.

