Arroyo Grande City Council appoints acting city manager

May 2, 2020

The Arroyo Grande City Council voted unanimously on Friday to appoint the City’s Public Works Director Bill Robeson to serve as acting city manager.

Former city manager Jim Bergman resigned suddenly on April 30. On May 1, the city council held a special meeting to determine who would lead the city.

In addition to selecting Robeson for the top spot, the council voted to appoint Community Development Director Whitney McDonald, as deputy acting city manager.

“The city has a strong, dedicated executive team who will continue to provide great service to Arroyo Grande and will work with staff and community members through this transition,” according to a city press release. “The city is grateful for Mr. Bergman’s commitment and contributions to our community and we wish him and his family the very best.”

