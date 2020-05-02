Shark suspected of biting woman in ocean near Carpinteria

A shark is suspected of biting a woman swimming in the ocean near Serena Avenue and Padaro Lane in Carpenteria on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the woman was swimming laps about 60-feet from the shore when what appeared to be a 5 to 6 foot shark with a dark dorsal fin bumped her, and swam away. A few minutes later, an animal bit her foot.

Firefighters arrived and determined the woman was likely bitten by a shark. Emergency personnel transported the woman to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara for treatment of minor injuries: two 1-inch lacerations on her foot.

Several 911 callers also reported spotting a shark near Carpenteria

Santa Barbara County staffers posted shark advisory signs, while the beaches remain open.The signs will remain posted until Sunday evening, unless more shark sightings are reported.

